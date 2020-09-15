FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Following a recent spike in coronavirus cases, Framingham began issuing $500 fines to property owners who violate Gov. Charlie Baker’s order limiting gatherings.
Since Friday, 33 Framingham residents tested positive for COVID-19, 21 more have recovered and one person died. In total, 2,123 Framingham residents have tested positive for coronavirus, 1,884 recovered, and 131 have died.
The city attributes the recent spike in cases to gatherings across the city.
“Now is not the time for any social gathering other than your immediate household members. We need every resident to help us to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sam Wong, Director of Public Health.
In August, Baker reduced the outdoor gathering limit in the state to 50 people.
Over the weekend, the state sent community outreach teams to Framingham to educate people on preventing the spread of the coronavirus.