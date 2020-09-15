BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh announced that Boston will be adding new bus lanes in an effort to make a smoother commute for city residents. In addition, Walsh said some pop-up bike lanes that were recently put into place will become permanent.

A test lane will be built in the middle of Columbus Ave. in Roxbury. There will be boarding platforms for passengers with safety and accessibility features. Walsh said nearly one-third of people who travel on Columbus Ave. do so by bus.

On Washington Street in the North End and the West End, there will be a bus lane that is expected to serve up to 12,000 commuters per day, including many essential workers who have been commuting during the coronavirus pandemic.

An evening bus lane will be added on Washington Street in Roslindale from Forest Hills to Roslindale Square. That route is used by about 19,000 daily commuters. There is already a morning bus lane in that area.

“These lanes will make a big difference in reliability in travel time, and will also make the streets work better for everyone, including cars and bikes,” said Walsh.

Pop-up bike lanes around Boston Common and Boston Public Garden along Tremont Street, Boylston Street, Charles Street and Beacon Street will be made into permanent separated bike lanes this fall.

Walsh called the bike lanes “a great recreational tool” and important for tourism as well.

“It’s a great time to try commuting by bicycle if you haven’t done it already,” Walsh said.

The Boston mayor said that on Sunday, Blue Bikes set an all-time daily record with 14,403 riders.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done to expand this public bike share network in Boston,” said Walsh.