Thank Goodness For Cam Newton And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsCam Newton to New England is a godsend. That, plus many more leftover thoughts from the Patriots' 21-11 victory.

Cam Newton Using Offseason 'Disrespect' As MotivationCam Newton didn't land with the Patriots until late June, as team after team passed up on the opportunity to sign the free agent quarterback. On Sunday afternoon, he showed how big of a mistake that was as he ran wild during his New England debut.

Gordon Hayward Participates In Light Practice Drills, Should Be Back In Celtics Lineup SoonGordon Hayward was back on the practice floor for the Celtics on Sunday, and it seems like he'll be back in the team's lineup sometime in the near future.

Bill Belichick Explains Fritz Pollard Patch On Hat During Patriots' Season OpenerMany fans watching on TV on Sunday likely noticed that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was sporting a custom lid. On his visor, right next to the Patriots logo, was a patch with the name Fritz Pollard printed on it.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Season-Opening Win Over DolphinsFor the Patriots, there were some highs, and there were some lows. Here are the Four Ups and Four Downs from the season-opening victory over Miami.