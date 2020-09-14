WESTPORT (CBS) – The driver who allegedly caused a Westport crash that killed a 10-year-old girl early Sunday morning has been cited for motor vehicle homicide.
The crash, which happened around 2:15 a.m., left 10-year-old Anilda Ribeiro of New Bedford dead. Her 9-year-old sister was rushed to the hospital and remains in serious condition.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced that Robert Silvia, 29, of Fall River, was cited for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. Silvia will be summonsed to Fall River District Court for a clerk magistrate’s hearing to determine if there is probably cause to formally charge him.
Police said a 29-year-old New Bedford woman was driving a Subaru WRX when she made contact with a 43-year-old New Bedford woman’s Toyota Tundra. Both women were driving back to New Bedford from a party.
The women stopped to assess the damage, and agreed to deal with it later.
Investigators said that while the woman were about to drive away, Silvia slammed into the back of the Subaru. The two young sisters were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.
Ribeiro was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital but did not survive. Her sister remains at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.