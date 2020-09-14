REVERE (CBS) – It’s now been 28 years since Susan Taraskiewicz was found murdered, but Massachusetts State Police said Monday their determination to find her killer or killers is “as fierce today as it ever was.”

On September 13, 1992, Taraskiewicz left work at Logan Airport, where she was a ramp crew chief for Northwest Airlines, to get sandwiches for her co-workers. She never came back to work or to her home in Saugus.

The next day, she was found dead, beaten and stabbed, in the trunk of her car, which had been left outside an auto repair shop on Route 1A in Revere. Police think she was killed somewhere else and her body was driven to the shop.

There have been no arrests in the case and a $250,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to an arrest.

“We are certain there are people who have this information. Whatever reasons you have had not to come forward thus far do not matter anymore,” State Police said in a statement Monday.

“Time passes, people and motivations change. Things that didn’t seem important suddenly do, and vice versa. Fears and worries shrink away, and pale in comparison to the realization of what is right and just. It is long past time for anyone who can help this family, to bring some peace, and to do right by Susan, to step up and do just that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (617) 727-8817.