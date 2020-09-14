SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – A rededication ceremony was held Sunday at the South Boston Vietnam Memorial, 39 years after it was first unveiled.
The memorial in Medal of Honor Park on M Street honors 25 men from South Boston who gave their lives in the war.
It was dedicated on Sept. 13, 1981, and a rededication ceremony is held every September.
The 25 men honored on the South Boston Vietnam Memorial are:
Joseph J. Agri, LCpl USMC
Charles A. Bazzinotti, 1stLt USA
Richard J. Borovick, SP4 USA
John C. Calhoun, LCpl USMC
John H. Cole, PFC USMC
Paul M. Daley, SP6 USA
Ronald L. Delverde, PFC USMC
Joseph F. Desmond, PFC USMC
Joseph W. Dunn, PFC USMC
Devon M. Enman, Sgt USA
Gene D. Grover, SSgt USMC
Frank C. Hubicsak, PFC USA
Douglas J. Itri, SP5 USA
John P. Jacobs, Cpl USMC
John G. Joyce, Cpl USA
Edward W. Milan, Sgt USAF
James O’Toole, PFC USA
Burton Peterson, LCpl USMC
Paul H. Sheehan, 1stSgt USMC
James J. Stewart, PFC USMC
Edward Stone, PFC USMC
Edward M. Sullivan, PFC USMC
Joseph Thomas, E. PFC USMC
Donald J. Turner, LCpl USMC
James K. Wheeler, SP6 USA.