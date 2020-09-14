Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A 20-year-old Weymouth woman was arrested Sunday in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman in Attleboro. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Kayla Cantu is accused of fatally stabbing Kimberly Duphily on Friday afternoon.
Cantu was arrested in Providence. She waived rendition in Rhode Island and is scheduled to appear in Attleboro District Court Monday afternoon.
Police said officers were called to a home on Leroy Street around 4 p.m. Friday where they found one woman “bleeding profusely” and another woman with minor injuries.
The victim and the suspect know each other, police also said.