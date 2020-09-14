BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday is going to be a special day for Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and the start of the Eastern Conference Finals is only half of it. Before the Celtics begin their series against the Miami Heat, Tatum will be reunited with his young son, Deuce.

The two have been apart since Tatum and the Celtics reported down to the NBA bubble in Orlando back in July. It has been a long two months for Tatum and his 2-year-old, but Deuce arrived in the bubble over the weekend after the Celtics advanced to the Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum confirms on Snapchat that Deuce is coming to the bubble: pic.twitter.com/B3tJTIgV0X — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 12, 2020

Deuce will finish his quarantine on Tuesday and finally get to see his dad again. The toddler doesn’t really understand what is going on, but he knows a reunion with his father is only a day away.

“It’s still tough for him to understand what’s going on. He knows somehow, someway he’s going to see me tomorrow so he’s excited about that,” Tatum said Monday.

Deuce quickly became a celebrity at TD Garden, one of the few people who was able to steal some of the spotlight from his dad’s rising star power. They’ve connected via FaceTime since Tatum reported to the bubble, and Deuce has made a few appearances as a virtual fan at Celtics games. Ahead of a game against the Raptors in the second round, Tatum walked the facilities with a Lion King lunchbox, one of Deuce’s favorite movies.

And very soon, the two will be reunited, and Deuce will be one of the lucky few who gets to go see his dad and the Celtics play in person. Tatum has already established himself as a superstar, but having his young son cheering him on from a few feet away is going to make his second appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals all the more special.

“It’ll make all the difference. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him or my mom. Just to have some familiar faces in the crowd, it’ll be helpful,” said Tatum.