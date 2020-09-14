CBSN BostonWatch Now
GREENFIELD (CBS) – A Greenfield man taking a nap by his pool received quite the surprise when he was nudged awake by a bear. The surprising exchange was captured on the family’s security camera.

Matt Bete was sleeping in a chair by the pool Saturday when a bear wandered through the gate, which had been left open.

Matt Bete was sleeping by the pool when a bear woke him up. (Image Credit: Matt and Dawn Bete)

The bear gently nudged Bete’s foot with its paw, then ran off as the homeowner sat up.

“Matt just stayed calm and knew he had a chair and stool there to protect him if he needed it,” Bete’s wife, Dawn told WBZ-TV. “Just crazy!”

