BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward was back on the practice floor for the Celtics on Sunday, and it seems like he’ll be back in the team’s lineup sometime in the near future.

Hayward did some light, non-contact drills on Sunday, as the Celtics gear up for the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. It has been nearly a month since Hayward suffered a Grade III ankle sprain in Boston’s first game of the playoffs, and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Sunday that Hayward is making good progress towards a return.

“I know he feels better. He’s worked hard to get to where he is and I think he’ll play at some point in this series,” said Stevens. “As far as predicting a timeline, I have no idea. But I feel like he’s made good progress and will play eventually.”

Hayward only participated in individual drills on Sunday, so the next step will be joining the team and taking some contact on the floor.

The C’s forward has missed 10 playoff games since suffering the sprain on Aug. 17. Monday is the four-week mark, which is roughly the timetable that the team placed on Hayward when he was diagnosed.

Boston could certainly use him back in the lineup against the Heat, a team that plays a lot of zone defense. He’d force the Heat to guard beef up their perimeter defense, which will already have its hands full with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker. Hayward’s return would also give Boston another playmaker, and would certainly help the Celtics bench production if he doesn’t return to the starting lineup.

Hayward scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds over 36 minutes in Boston’s seeding-game loss to the Heat on Aug. 4, and had a game-high 29 points in a Celtics win in Miami in late January. He shot 56 percent in his two games against the Heat, though he went just 1-for-7 from three-point range. He got to the free-throw line 16 times in his two games against the Heat.

Chances are Stevens will opt to keep Marcus Smart in the starting lineup when Hayward returns. The Boston-Miami Eastern Conference Finals will tip off Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.