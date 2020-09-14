Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 235 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths in the state Monday.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 1.0%, up from 0.8% on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 123,139 while the total number of deaths is 9,010.
As of Monday, there are 302 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 11 from Sunday. There are 63 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 12,201 new tests reported Monday. A total of 1,968,234 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.