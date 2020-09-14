BOSTON (CBS) – A woman has died in an elevator accident in an Allston apartment building. Police were called to 1140 Commonwealth Ave at about 5 p.m. Monday.
The woman in her 30s was found in the elevator on the first floor and pronounced dead at the scene.
Boston Police said it appears to have been an accident but no other details were released.
It is unclear if the woman was a resident of the building.
The incident is under investigation.