WESTPORT (CBS) – A 9-year-old girl was killed early Sunday morning in a Westport crash that injured several other people.
Westport Police said they received several “frantic 911 calls” about the 3-car crash on State Road in the area of Route 88. The crash, which happened around 2:15 a.m., involved several children.
Several ambulances were called. In total, seven people were rushed to area hospitals with various injuries.
A 9-year-old girl did not survive.
Westport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office are investigating the crash.