TAMPA BAY (CBS) – The Tom Brady era officially gets underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as the quarterback takes the field in a non-Patriots jersey for the first time.
Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the Bucs will take center stage at 4:25 p.m. when they take on fellow star veteran Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
There are sure to be plenty of eyes on the star-studded matchup. For the majority of the country, the Brady-Brees showdown is the national game of the week.
“Year one, game one. Let’s get it,” Brady said on Instagram while pitching for his TB12 brand.
When the Bucs take the field, Brady may have one of his key weapons, even if it’s in a limited capacity. Wide receiver Mike Evans was initially listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, but has since been upgraded to questionable.
Evans is now reportedly likely to play, but may reportedly be on a “pitch count.”
As for Brady’s former team, the Patriots usher in a new era as well when Cam Newton leads New England against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium with a 1 p.m. kickoff.