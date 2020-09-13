Tom Brady Set To Make Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut Sunday In New OrleansThe Tom Brady era officially gets underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

2020 Patriots Questions: Will Pats Make The Playoffs, And How Far Will They Go?Will the Patriots make the playoffs, and if they do, how far will they go? Our sports team weighs in.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you all the news and notes you need to know heading into Week 1's Patriots-Dolphins showdown at Gillette Stadium!

Lowe And Meadows Hit Home Runs, Rays Beat Red Sox 5-4Thanks to homers from Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay Rays outlasted the Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday night.

Patriots Add Kicker Nick Folk To 53-Man Roster, Place Gunner Olszewski On IRLess than 24 hours before kickoff against Miami, New England has promoted kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad, while wide receiver Gunner Olszewski has been placed on the injured reserve.