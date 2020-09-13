BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s career in Tampa Bay got off to the perfect start on Sunday. Literally.
Playing in his first game for a team other than the Patriots since 1999, Brady took the field with the Buccaneers in New Orleans, taking over at his own 15-yard line after the Bucs’ defense forced a Saints punt.
Brady threw an incompletion on the second play of the drive but was aided by a pass interference penalty called on Malcolm Jenkins. On the next snap, Brady connected with receiver Chris Godwin for a 29-yard gain to get across midfield.
Brady connected with Ronald Jones for an eight-yard gain before throwing another incompletion and getting yet another defensive pass interference penalty, this one on Marcus Lattimore.
A few plays later, on a second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Brady executed to perfection a play he’s run countless times before: the QB sneak.
Brady took the snap and burrowed behind his defensive line, falling forward into the end zone to give the Buccaneers a first-quarter lead. Brady celebrated with a violent spike of the football.
Brady sneaks for the score! #GoBucs
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2020
The touchdown sneak capped off a nine-play, 85-yard drive that took almost five minutes off the clock. Brady’s stat line by the end of that first drive: 2-for-2 for 37 yards, plus two rushing yards and a touchdown.
On a day when Brady’s replacement in Foxboro ran wild, the 43-year-old showed that he can still get things done on the ground when needed.