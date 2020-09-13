Patriots Stand Together For 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' Prior To Week 1 KickoffOn Sunday, ahead of their 2020 season opener, the Patriots made it a point to take a detour before heading in to their locker room.

Cam Newton Arrives For First Patriots Game Wearing Incredibly Yellow SuitNo level of warning could have possibly prepared the world for what the fashion-conscious quarterback had in store for his Patriots debut.

Jarrett Stidham Among Patriots Inactives For Week 1 Versus DolphinsThe first list of Patriots inactives for the season include quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

'Year 1. Week 1': Tom Brady Drops Hype Video Ahead Of Bucs DebutThe Tom Brady era officially gets underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

2020 Patriots Questions: Will Pats Make The Playoffs, And How Far Will They Go?Will the Patriots make the playoffs, and if they do, how far will they go? Our sports team weighs in.