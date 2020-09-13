Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths in Massachusetts Sunday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 122,904 while the total number of deaths is 9,001.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 0.8%.
As of Sunday, there are 313 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 18 from Saturday. There are 61 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 12,102 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 1,956,033 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.