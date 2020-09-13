Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A testing site is opening in Dedham Sunday after the community was designated as high risk for coronavirus.
Dedham has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases. As of Friday, Dedham health officials blamed 26 new cases on two large parties attended by high school students.
Health officials in Dedham are asking every resident to get tested.
A mobile testing site will be set up at the Endicott Estate on East Street on Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Testing is free for anyone with or without symptoms.