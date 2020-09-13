BOSTON (CBS) — On Sunday morning, just hours before his official Patriots debut, Cam Newton sent out a graphic to preview his game day attire. But no level of warning could have possibly prepared the world for what the fashion-conscious quarterback had in store.

Newton arrived to Gillette Stadium shining in bright yellow from head to toe, wearing a dazzling buttoned-up suit for his brief walk from the parking lot into the stadium.

Feast your eyes on it below:

Clearly, Newton isn’t letting the lack of cameras and media members around the entrances limit his fashion choices. (Iconic Saga, which posted the photo, is Newton’s own production company, if you were wondering.)

Earlier Sunday, Newton shared this tease on social media:

The close look at the glitzy Bam! shoes was a nice touch, but credit to Cam for keeping the canary yellow underwraps until game time.

The outfit, of course, didn’t last long, as Newton entered Gillette Stadium and got suited up for his Week 1 game vs. the Dolphins. Here’s a look at how Cam looked in his first game day with New England.

Newton was wearing cleats with the messages “No Justice No Peace,” “It Ends Now!!” and “7 shots” with bullet holes, representing the shots fired into the back of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The Patriots are of course moving on without Tom Brady on the roster for the first time since 1999. While there’s no way Newton can ever match the type of success Brady maintained for two decades, everybody must admit that the debut at least looks spectacular.