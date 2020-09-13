BOSTON (CBS) – Author Bob Woodward made waves last week when excerpts of his new book “Rage” were released, detailing President Donald Trump’s response to coronavirus among other topics.

In a taped interview with Woodward, President Trump admitted he downplayed the seriousness of coronavirus, but said he did so in an effort not to create panic.

Woodward has faced criticism from some who say the author should have reported details of Trump’s comments earlier to protect the country from the deadly pandemic.

“Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!” President Trump tweeted after the excerpts were released.

Northeastern journalism professor Dan Kennedy joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss topics in the media, including Woodward’s obligations following his discussions with the president.

“The question is, did Woodward’s actions contribute to the horrors we’re seeing? Did it contribute to any deaths? I really can’t see it,” said Kennedy. “We’ve all seen this play out. If Woodward had told us a few months earlier that Trump was lying, well we know that trump lies. He lies all the time. I think that Woodward’s obligation was to get this out before the election, and he has done that. I’m not sure whether his obligation goes any further than that, provided that we can agree that Woodward’s actions didn’t contribute to any additional deaths, and I don’t see how it could have.”