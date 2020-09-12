SEATTLE (CBS) – Coronavirus isn’t the only challenge the NFL faces as it enters Week 1 of the 2020 season.
With wildfires raging on the west coast, several cities are monitoring air quality levels to determine if games could have to be moved.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the NFL’s threshold to intervene and possibly relocate a game is 200 on the Air Quality Index.
Florio noted that the Air Quality Index is currently 219 in Seattle, which would “make it impossible to play a game there tomorrow.” Fortunately, the Seahawks will be in Atlanta.
Though Seattle plays on the road to open the season on Sunday, the Seahawks are scheduled to host the Patriots in Week 2 one week from Sunday.
It is obviously possible the air quality improves before next week’s Patriots-Seahawks matchup, but it’s certainly a situation worth monitoring throughout the week.