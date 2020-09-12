CBSN BostonWatch Now
SEATTLE (CBS) – Coronavirus isn’t the only challenge the NFL faces as it enters Week 1 of the 2020 season.

With wildfires raging on the west coast, several cities are monitoring air quality levels to determine if games could have to be moved.

The sun goes down in front of CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. According to reports, air quality is expected to worsen as smoke from dozens of wildfires in forests of the Pacific Northwest and along the West Coast descends onto the region. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the NFL’s threshold to intervene and possibly relocate a game is 200 on the Air Quality Index.

Florio noted that the Air Quality Index is currently 219 in Seattle, which would “make it impossible to play a game there tomorrow.” Fortunately, the Seahawks will be in Atlanta.

Though Seattle plays on the road to open the season on Sunday, the Seahawks are scheduled to host the Patriots in Week 2 one week from Sunday.

It is obviously possible the air quality improves before next week’s Patriots-Seahawks matchup, but it’s certainly a situation worth monitoring throughout the week.

