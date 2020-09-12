Comments
QUINCY (CBS) – Police are looking to find any witnesses to an altercation in the parking lot of a Quincy liquor store after the incident let to a deadly stabbing.
It happened Friday around 10:45 p.m. near Supreme Liquors at the intersection of Hancock Street and Woodbine Street.
Cameron Nohmy, 24, was stabbed during what District Attorney Michael Morrissey called a “brief altercation.”
Nohmy was rushed to Boston Medical Center but did not survive.
“We know that there were witnesses to this brief altercation,” Morrissey said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy Police at (617) 745-5721 or Massachusetts State Police at (617) 593-8840 “immediately.”