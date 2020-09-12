CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:New England Patriots, Nick Folk

BOSTON (CBS) – Less than 24 hours from their season opener against the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots have added a kicker to their official 53-man roster.

According to multiple reports, kicker Nick Folk has been promoted from the practice squad alongside defensive tackle Xavier Williams.

Folk re-signed with the Patriots on August 24 before getting released on September 5. He subsequently signed with the Patriots practice squad.

The 35-year-old Folk went 14-for-17 in field goal attempts for New England last season. He began his NFL career with a three-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-2009, following by a stint from 2010-2017 with the New York Jets. New England signed Folk in 2019 after a year out of the league.

Meanwhile, receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski has been placed on the injured list. The second-year player out of Bemidji State had 20 punt returns last year for a combined 177 yards.

The Patriots begin their 2020 season at Gillette Stadium against the Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply