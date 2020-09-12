BOSTON (CBS) – Less than 24 hours from their season opener against the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots have added a kicker to their official 53-man roster.
According to multiple reports, kicker Nick Folk has been promoted from the practice squad alongside defensive tackle Xavier Williams.
The Patriots are promoting kicker Nick Folk and DT Xavier Williams from the practice squad. They are placing WR/PR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve (he'll miss at least three weeks).
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 12, 2020
Transactions: The #Patriots promote K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; The Jets signed QB Mike White to their active roster; The #49ers placed WR Deebo Samuel on IR, and they’re hopeful he’ll play in Week 4; The #Bears activated K Cairo Santos.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2020
Folk re-signed with the Patriots on August 24 before getting released on September 5. He subsequently signed with the Patriots practice squad.
The 35-year-old Folk went 14-for-17 in field goal attempts for New England last season. He began his NFL career with a three-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-2009, following by a stint from 2010-2017 with the New York Jets. New England signed Folk in 2019 after a year out of the league.
Meanwhile, receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski has been placed on the injured list. The second-year player out of Bemidji State had 20 punt returns last year for a combined 177 yards.
The Patriots begin their 2020 season at Gillette Stadium against the Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.