BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 435 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths in the state Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 122,637 while the total number of deaths is 8,987.
As of Saturday, there are 331 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of one from Friday. There are 64 patients currently in intensive care.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 0.8%.
There were 18,313 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 1,943,931 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.