BOSTON (CBS) —  Reebok is honoring “real-life” superheroes with shoes. The Boston-based company is dedicating its new collection to six local nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shoes are inspired by the upcoming movie “Wonder Woman 1984.” Reebok says these nurses are truly “Wonder Women,” even if they don’t see themselves that way.

The shoes go on sale Sept. 17.

