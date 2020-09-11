BOSTON (CBS) — Gunner Olszewski will have to wait to make his 2020 debut. On Friday, the Patriots ruled the wide receiver out for Week 1’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Olszewski will miss the game with a foot injury. He did not participate in Friday’s practice in Foxboro, after being limited with the injury on Wednesday and Thursday.

Without Olszewski, rookies Kyle Dugger and J.J. Taylor or wide receiver Damiere Byrd could handle punt-return duties for New England.

The only other player ruled out for Sunday’s game was offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste, who was placed on IR with a foot injury on Thursday. New England listed four other players as questionable for Sunday’s game: TE Dalton Keene – Neck (Limited on Friday)

LB Cassh Maluia – Knee (Limited on Friday)

WR N’Keal Harry – Shoulder (Full Participant on Friday)

DL Chase Winovich – Shoulder (Full Participant on Friday) Both Harry and Winovich spoke with reporters on Friday, making it very likely they will suit up and play come Sunday.

“I’m feeling really good going into Week 1,” said Harry. “I’m extremely excited to get things going and get out there on game day. I just can’t wait.”

That’s good news for Cam Newton, who should have Harry, Julian Edelman, Byrd and Jakobi Meyers as his wide receivers in his Patriots debut.

Edelman (knee) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) were not on Friday’s injury report, after both players were limited in practice on Thursday.

Miami listed just one player on its injury report, safety Clayton Fejedelem, who is considered doubtful for Sunday’s game.

You can watch the Patriots kick off their 2020 season Sunday on WBZ-TV — the home of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access and kicks off Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay. The Patriots and the Dolphins square off at 1 p.m., and stick to WBZ-TV after the game for Cam Newton’s first postgame press conference on Patriots 5th Quarter!