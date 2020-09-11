Comments
NANTUCKET (CBS) – Nantucket is dealing with a coronavirus spike with 14 new confirmed cases in the last two days.
That’s significant because it’s the same number of cases the island saw in total in the first three months of the pandemic.
The health department is trying to find out if the cases are connected or not.
The cases were discovered at the Nantucket Cottage Hospital drive-through testing site.
“We urge all those individuals who receive a phone call from a contact tracer to answer the call and cooperate fully with the case investigation. This is among the most important tools we have to contain the spread of the virus,” the hospital and town said in a joint statement.
