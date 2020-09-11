BOSCAWEN, NH (CBS) – The desperate search for a New Hampshire man and his grandson has come to a tragic end. Jerry Proper, 69, and his 22-year-old grandson Cody Pillsbury left on a motorcycle ride together Monday. They were found dead three days later after a crash, police said.
The men left Newport, New Hampshire around 2 p.m. Monday for a ride but never returned home. Their family called police and an extensive search was launched. Proper’s family said Jerry was an avid motorcycle rider and knew his way around the region.
Late Thursday afternoon, cell phone data analysis led police to a heavily wooded area off Route 4 in Boscawen, N.H. and police said the two bodies were found.
Based on their initial investigation, Newport Police said they believe the men were riding south on Route 4 when they hit a deer. Their motorcycle left the road and crashed into a dense swamp.
