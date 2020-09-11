BOSTON (CBS) — Interested in voting by mail this November? Check your mailbox.
Secretary of State William Galvin said Friday that vote by mail applications are going out to every voter who has not already submitted an application for a mail-in ballot.
“We are not mailing applications to voters who have already applied, so there is no need to worry if you do not receive one in the mail this time,” Galvin said in a statement.
The United States Postal Service says any applications for vote-by-mail should be returned by Oct. 20 at the latest, and Galvin’s office is encouraging voters to submit their applications as soon as possible. Ballots will start being mailed out in the first week of October, Galvin said.
Residents can check the status of their vote by mail application at www.TrackMyBallotMA.com.
A record 1.7 million people cast votes in the Massachusetts primary, and Galvin expects turnout to be even greater in November.