BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 443 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths in the state Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 122,202 while the total number of deaths is 8,971.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 0.8%.
There were 19,406 new tests reported Friday. A total of 1,925,618 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 330 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 25 from Thursday. There are 60 patients currently in intensive care.