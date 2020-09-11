BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has removed Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia as lower-risk states due to increases in positive coronavirus cases in those states.
Starting on Saturday, all travelers from each of those three states must fill out a form, quarantine for 14 days, or produce a negative COVID test.
Meanwhile, New Mexico was added as a lower-risk state due to their decreases in positive cases per 100,000 people. Travelers coming from New Mexico will no longer need to fill out a travel form.
The 11 states now deemed low-risk are Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.
More information on incoming travelers for Massachusetts is available at the Department of Public Health’s website.