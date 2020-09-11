Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Archdiocese of Boston announced on Friday that a Massachusetts priest accused 18 years ago of sexually abusing a minor has been dismissed by the Vatican.
In May 2002, John P. Lyons was removed from public ministry after an allegation of sexual abuse towards a minor. Lyons, who was ordained in 1955, will now no longer be allowed to function as a priest in any capacity.
“We are grateful to the victims who had the strength to come forward,” said a statement from the Archdiocese of Boston. “Their courage assisted the Church in seeking justice. We pray for all of those affected by this matter.”
According to the Boston Globe, the former Rochester priest was accused of sexually abusing young boys during the 1970s and 1980s.