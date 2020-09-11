BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman likes to have his fun, but when it comes to football, the Patriots wide receiver is one fierce competitor. So much so that his new quarterback, Cam Newton, has made it a point to tease Edelman a little during practice in hopes of his soon-to-be favorite target lightening up a bit.

Edelman said on Friday that Newton’s friendly pestering doesn’t work.

“I’m happily miserable.” Edelman told reporters on Friday, ahead of New England’s Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. “That’s just the way I am. I’m a competitor, semi-intense. Pretty intense, I guess.”

While it’s no secret that Edelman loved having Tom Brady as his quarterback, he is excited for what the Patriots can do with Cam Newton taking over under center. He’s enjoyed Newton’s approach in practice, with the QB doing his best to keep everyone smiling.

“It is fun having him around to do his little antics, to try to put a ripple in my pond,” said Edelman. “It’s definitely fun having him and I appreciate what he does and how he practices, his approach to things. It’s definitely fun.”

No one really knows what to expect out of the 2020 New England Patriots. The team had plenty of turnover on the roster with several free agent departures, highlighted by Brady leaving for Tampa Bay, and several key players opting out of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But all of the unknown hasn’t deterred Edelman’s excitement for the season ahead.

“I’m really excited. Each year there is always something,” he said. “You get to sit back and be reminded through the times we’re going through right now, that a lot of people are struggling in a lot of different situations. You realize how blessed and fortunate you are to play the game you’ve loved since you were a little kid for work. I’m excited to see what our team transforms to be, and I’m excited to see the start point. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Edelman had some fun on social media Friday afternoon, posting a hype video featuring the Patriots in the famous “Cheers” opening theme.

Foxboro: “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” pic.twitter.com/0AAj1p0Tql — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 11, 2020

Now Edelman has to figure out what to do when he leads the Patriots out to the field on Sunday. Adding another layer to the unknown is the fact that no fans will be present on Sunday afternoon, which will certainly take away from the atmosphere at Gillette Stadium.

But as long as he’s playing football, Edelman will be happy — or at least happily miserable.

“It’s going to be different and not as cool, but you still get to play football so sign me up,” he said.

