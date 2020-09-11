BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward won’t play in Friday night’s Game 7. But he was on the court putting up shots and testing out his sprained ankle before the Celtics took on the Raptors.

Hayward cleared his four-day quarantine on Friday and was back on the floor ahead of Friday night’s game. He looked pretty good, too, though we repeat, he will not play in Game 7.

But if the Celtics do advance, it looks like there is a chance Hayward will be back at some point during the Eastern Conference Finals. Hayward suffered a Grade III sprain late in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, and the most optimistic timeline has him returning to action around Sept. 18.

Gordon Hayward out shooting before the game 👀#Celtics pic.twitter.com/asYVh8Nn4q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 12, 2020

While putting up shots is a good sign, Hayward would still have to work himself back into game shape after missing a month. But getting Hayward back in any capacity would greatly help Boston’s chances if they advance to take on the Miami Heat for a trip to the NBA Finals.

Hayward had his best season in a Celtics uniform during the regular season, averaging 17.5 points off 50 percent shooting from the floor and 38 percent shooting from three-point range to go with a career-high 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Marcus Smart has taken Hawyard’s spot in the starting lineup, averaging 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over nine games.