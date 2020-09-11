BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are focused — and a little bit angry — as they prepare for Friday night’s Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors. But they had a reason to smile Friday afternoon, thanks to their families back home.

The Celtics have been away from their loved ones for two months, arriving in the Orlando bubble in early July. On Friday, players received some encouraging messages from their family, and the Celtics shared video of their reactions on the team’s Twitter account.

Boston’s starting five of Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown each received some love from their families, a very touching moment ahead of a win-or-go-home Game 7:

Did it just get a little dusty in here, or is just us?

Of course Tatum’s son, Deuce, is part of the video. His mother also urged him to bring home the “ship” when he comes back to Boston.

Walker’s mother passed along some words of encouragement for her son.

“Go out there, be your best and focus on what you’re doing.” she said. “Miss you, love you and go do Kemba,”

Brown got a “Let’s go Celtics!” from his mother and aunt, and also received a nice message from his grandfather, Willie Brown, a 78-year-old former boxer who helped Jaylen train during the NBA’s hiatus a few months ago.

“That was great,” said Brown. “That definitely just cheered me up and made my day feel a little bit better. … Moments like that, that definitely made me smile.”

The Celtics will look to close out the Raptors and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night, with tip-off for Game 7 scheduled for 9 p.m.