BOSTON (CBS) – Whether you are a lover of the arts, a lover of chocolate, or a lover of both – we have something for you on this week’s To Do List.
BOSTON ARTS FESTIVAL
Support local artists as the 18th Annual Boston Arts Festival goes virtual this year, featuring works from painters, photographers, sculptors, jewelry makers, and more. The online art sale kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
https://thebostonartsfestival.com
When: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9AM – Sunday, Sept. 13 at midnight
Where: Online at https://thebostonartsfestival.artcall.org/
Cost: Price of artwork varies
VIRTUAL CARNIVAL
While you’re at your computer, check out the virtual Cambridge Carnival Festival on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The live stream will include special guests, musical performances, storytelling, and interviews. The event is free.
https://cambridgecarnival.org
When: Sunday, September 13 2-5pm
Where: Online at https://cambridgecarnival.org
Cost: Free
CHINATOWN ARTS FESTIVAL
Now through the 27th, take part in the Experience Chinatown Arts Festival. Free creative activities, like storefront art installations and live music, will be happening at various times as a way to uplift the community and support local businesses.
https://bcnc.net/events/2020/9/5/experience-chinatown-arts-festival-2020
When: September 7 – September 27
Where: Installations at storefront sites
Cost: Free
CHOCOLATE TASTING TOUR
And Cocoa Beantown is making dessert lovers dreams come true with a chocolate tasting picnic tour, now through October. Small groups will be guided through a one hour, outdoor tour of treats. Choose from the Back Bay or the Waterfront and enjoy your chocolates with a side of neighborhood history. Tickets are $25 per person.
http://www.cocoabeantown.com/picnic-tours/
When: Varies by locations
Where: Various locations in Back Bay or Boston Waterfront
Cost: $25