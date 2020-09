BOSTON (CBS) – Whether you are a lover of the arts, a lover of chocolate, or a lover of both – we have something for you on this week’s To Do List.

BOSTON ARTS FESTIVAL

Support local artists as the 18th Annual Boston Arts Festival goes virtual this year, featuring works from painters, photographers, sculptors, jewelry makers, and more. The online art sale kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

https://thebostonartsfestival.com

When: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9AM – Sunday, Sept. 13 at midnight

Where: Online at https://thebostonartsfestival.artcall.org/

Cost: Price of artwork varies

VIRTUAL CARNIVAL

While you’re at your computer, check out the virtual Cambridge Carnival Festival on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The live stream will include special guests, musical performances, storytelling, and interviews. The event is free.

https://cambridgecarnival.org

When: Sunday, September 13 2-5pm

Where: Online at https://cambridgecarnival.org

Cost: Free

CHINATOWN ARTS FESTIVAL

Now through the 27th, take part in the Experience Chinatown Arts Festival. Free creative activities, like storefront art installations and live music, will be happening at various times as a way to uplift the community and support local businesses.

https://bcnc.net/events/2020/9/5/experience-chinatown-arts-festival-2020

When: September 7 – September 27

Where: Installations at storefront sites

Cost: Free

CHOCOLATE TASTING TOUR

And Cocoa Beantown is making dessert lovers dreams come true with a chocolate tasting picnic tour, now through October. Small groups will be guided through a one hour, outdoor tour of treats. Choose from the Back Bay or the Waterfront and enjoy your chocolates with a side of neighborhood history. Tickets are $25 per person.

http://www.cocoabeantown.com/picnic-tours/

When: Varies by locations

Where: Various locations in Back Bay or Boston Waterfront

Cost: $25