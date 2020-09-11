BOSTON SEPT. 11, 2020 (STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE) — An attorney representing business owners and religious leaders challenging Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 executive orders told justices on the state’s highest court Friday that Baker has “turned the government upside down” with his pandemic response.

Michael DeGrandis, a lawyer with the New Civil Liberties Alliance that brought the lawsuit on behalf of Massachusetts plaintiffs, argued before the Supreme Judicial Court that Baker improperly used the Civil Defense Act as the authority for his COVID-19 response even though that law does not explicitly list “pandemic” as a precipitating cause.

“This is an issue of process and what is the character of Massachusetts government,” DeGrandis said. “Is it a government of laws or a government of men?”

Six months into the state of emergency, which shows no signs of ending soon, the SJC heard oral arguments Friday as it weighs whether to rule that Baker’s orders overstepped authority granted by the act.

The state has contended that, while the law does not use the word “pandemic,” it grants broad authority for civil defense in response to natural causes.

Assistant Attorney General Doug Martland said Friday that the Legislature, which wrote the statute, could have amended it since March to make it clear that it did not intend for Baker to have the authority he has wielded, but has not done so.

“We have the Legislature confirming and ratifying the governor’s decisions in a host of legislation,” Martland said. “That includes the declaration of emergency being a contingency for the operation of the statute. We also have the Legislature appropriating over $1 billion in funds to the commonwealth’s COVID relief response, and if the Legislature had any indication of disapproving, certainly this court can conclude they would have done something more than that.”

