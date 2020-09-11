Comments
AMHERST (CBS) — An exotic family pet is still on the loose in New Hampshire. Police said Friday that there’s been a sighting of the African Serval in Amherst, New Hampshire, but the animal that went missing from its home in Merrimack has not been tracked down.
Area residents are asked to keep an eye out for “Spartacus,” who is 4 years old and weighs 40 pounds. He escaped from his home on Peaslee Road on Wednesday.
The Serval is legally owned and permitted, according to police. They said Spartacus may come when called, but “tends to be skittish around strangers.”
Anyone who sees Spartacus is asked to call police at 603-424-3774.