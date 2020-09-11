BOSTON (CBS) – The 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will have a different look Friday than in previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Remembrance ceremonies in Massachusetts will be streamed online.

They begin at 8:30 a.m. in Boston with the annual event at the State House led by Gov. Charlie Baker and other community leaders. (You can watch it live on CBSN Boston).

The American flag will be lowered and there will be a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to mark the exact time the first plane crashed in Manhattan.

Then, the names of all 206 people with ties to Massachusetts who were killed that day will be read aloud.

Read: Profiles Of Massachusetts 9/11 Victims

A short time later, the Madeline Sweeney Award for Bravery will be presented. Sweeney was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane to leave Logan Airport and crash into one of the World Trade Center towers in lower Manhattan. She called a ground supervisor and relayed information about the hijackers to investigators.

The ceremony will end after a wreath laying ceremony.

The annual wreath laying ceremony at the 9-11 Memorial in the Boston Public Garden, which is traditionally held at 1 p.m., will be a pre-recorded virtual commemoration this year.

The annual memorial ceremony at the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial will be streamed online at 5 p.m.

The annual American Red Cross 9/11 Day of Service Blood Drive is being held at a different location this year.

It’s usually held at Fenway Park, but with all the coronavirus safety protocols in place, organizers had to move it to Big Night Live on Causeway Street near the TD Garden.

Because of social distancing guidelines, you will need to make an appointment and donors will have to pass a health screening before they come in. You will also have to wear a mask the entire time.

The blood drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org or call 1 800 Red Cross.