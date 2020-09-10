Comments
MILFORD (CBS) – An elementary school teacher in Milford is facing a child pornography charge. Vincent Kiejzo, 33, of Milford, was arrested Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kiejzo had “approximately 6,000 images of apparent child pornography stored within a thumb drive.”
He is listed online as a second grade teacher at the Memorial Elementary School in Milford.
Kiejzo was arraigned in federal court in Worcester Wednesday and ordered held until a detention hearing in the case Friday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said anyone who has “questions, concerns or information regarding this case” should call 617-748-3274.