BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 363 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths in the state Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 121,759 while the total number of deaths is 8,957.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 0.8%.
As of Thursday, there are 355 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 17 from Wednesday. There are 59 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 17,889 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 1,906,212 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.