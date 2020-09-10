LYNNFIELD (CBS) – Schools in Lynnfield will begin the academic year with remote learning after the town had its largest coronavirus outbreak since late April.
The Lynnfield Emergency Management Team said there are 17 new positive cases in the last 11 days in town. Lynnfield is one of 13 communities the state classified as high risk based on average positive test rates.
Students will now learn remotely through September 30. The town will reassess at that time if schools will return to hybrid learning.
“Based on the number of positive cases in Lynnfield over the past 14 days, the team is concerned that there is community spread of COVID-19 and believes it is not safe or responsible to bring students back into our school buildings, even in a hybrid model of learning,” the town said.
Lynnfield health officials urged the community to continue being diligent with coronavirus precautions. Residents are asked to wear masks, social distance, and avoid large gatherings even when they are outside.
“This is the only way we are going to control community spread and create a public health situation where it is safe for us to have students back in our buildings in the hybrid model,” the town said.