BRAINTREE (CBS) – Prosecutors said Robert Bonang had over 400 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle when he allegedly dressed up as a UPS driver and murdered Laurie Melchionda, a Weston school nurse, outside of her Braintree home.
Bonang appeared in Norfolk Superior Court on Thursday. He was ordered held without bail in connection with Melchionda’s June murder.
Prosecutors said on Thursday that Bonang shot Melchionda eight times outside of her home on Howie Road.
Bonang allegedly used guns that were purchased in Idaho. Gun laws in Idaho all customers to buy guns for cash in private sales and they are not tracked.
Bonang is a former neighbor who lived across the street from Melchionda, but Bonang had not lived there for six years.
For the first time on Thursday, prosecutors revealed a potential motive in the shooting. Bonang said he blamed Melchionda and her family for his financial issues.
Melchionda was married and had three adult children. She was a Braintree school nurse for most of her career before working in Weston.
Prosecutors say Bonang shot Melchionda while wearing a surgical mask and brown jacket and carrying a box. The gun was hidden inside the box, prosecutors say.