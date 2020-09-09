2020 Patriots Questions: Who Will Be Team's MVP?The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston Sports team will be answering a handful of questions regarding the Patriots as we count down to kickoff Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

Celtics Looking To Eliminate Raptors Wednesday Night, Advance To Eastern Conference FinalsThe Celtics are on the brink of making the Eastern Conference finals for the third time in four years.

Marcus Smart Earns Spot On NBA All-Defensive First TeamFor the second straight season, Celtics guard Marcus Smart has earned a spot on the NBA's All-Defensive First Team.

Hurley's Picks: Trying To Envision 2020 NFL Season Is Pretty Hard ... But At Least It's HereWe somehow have football. And that's more than a little bit incredible. We also have picks for Week 1.

Dalbec Homers In 4th Straight Game; Red Sox, Phillies SplitBobby Dalbec homered for his fourth straight game to help the Red Sox beat the Phillies 5-2 on Tuesday night and split a doubleheader.