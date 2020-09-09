Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Museum of Fine Arts has set a reopening date. The art museum, which has stayed closed longer than most other major cultural institutions in Boston during the coronavirus pandemic, will welcome the public back on September 26.
All museum visitors will need to buy tickets in advance online for a time slot. Face masks will be required inside the museum and on the grounds. The MFA’s revised hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, and galleries will have limited capacity.
Museums were allowed to reopen in Massachusetts back in July as part of Phase 3.
Last month the museum announced dozens of layoffs, citing a “significantly changed financial environment.”
