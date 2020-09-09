Comments
LAKEVILLE (CBS) – Two men saved the life of a driver who was trapped in a burning car after a crash in Lakeville.
The SUV slammed into a tree on Pierce Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Monday and burst into flames. The driver couldn’t get out.
Two men who were nearby pulled him out before police arrived and he was later rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.
There’s no word yet on his condition.
The fire department said the men want to remain anonymous.
“Had these two men not intervened when they did, it is likely we would have a much more horrific and tragic outcome,” Fire Chief Mike O’Brien said in a statement on Facebook.