FOXBORO (CBS) – While the New England Patriots are days away from their season opener in Foxboro, there are other giants currently getting all the attention at Gillette Stadium.
The Jurassic Quest experience has opened for visitors, and the dinosaur drive-thru has taken over Gillette. Over 70 prehistoric creatures, all of which are true-to-scale and animatronic, are spread out around one of the huge stadium parking lots.
The event was supposed to run through September 13, but was extended through September 20.
The experience, which features a 50-foot Megalodon and 80-foot Spinosaurus, costs $49 per vehicle and $80 for vehicles that seat 9-15 people. The show opens every day starting at 9 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m. each day.
Tickets have to be booked in advance, online.