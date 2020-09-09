BOSTON (CBS) — Somehow, some way, the New England Patriots will be playing a real, live NFL game this Sunday.
With that official start of the season comes another tradition: Patriots injury reports.
And though the Patriots haven’t even played a preseason game all summer, they had five players listed on their first injury report of the regular season on Wednesday.
Wide receiver Julian Edelman represents the biggest name on that list, as he was limited with a knee injury on Wednesday.
Joining Edelman on the limited list were Chase Winovich (shoulder) and Gunner Olszewski (foot).
Two Patriots did not participate in Wednesday’s session at all: offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste and defensive lineman Cassh Maluai, both due to knee injuries.
The Dolphins also had a busy injury report, listing six players as limited: TE Mike Gesicki (glute), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (Achilles), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (hand), and WR Preston Williams (knee). Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant but was listed on the injury report for his hip.
