BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are not allowed to welcome fans to their two home games during the month of September. That restriction applies to the parking lots outside the stadium as well.

The team confirmed on Wednesday that parking lots at Gillette Stadium will not be open to fans on Sunday, when the Patriots open the season at home against the Dolphins, as tailgating is not allowed.

The limitation on tailgating is part of the restrictions that fall under phase three of the state’s reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic. The Patriots had hoped to allow some fans to games, but thus far, the state has not allowed it. That restriction applies to Sunday’s game vs. Miami and the Sept. 27 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots will host two games in October — on the 11th, vs. Denver, and on the 25th, vs. San Francisco — and the team has not yet announced if it will be allowed to host fans for those contests. Several teams around the NFL — including the Chiefs, Cowboys, Broncos, Bengals, Browns, Colts, Jaguars and Dolphins — are either allowing some fans beginning in Week 1 or have plans to allow fans at some point during the season. All of those teams are allowing a much smaller number of fans than the stadiums can hold, in order to allow for social distancing.

The Patriots did note that businesses within Patriot Place — including restaurants — will be open during games.

