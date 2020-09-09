DEDHAM (CBS) – Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, Dedham Public Schools has indefinitely postponed the start date for students to return to classrooms. The Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that Dedham is now considered high-risk for coronavirus infections.
Full remote learning will begin as planned on September 16. The first phase of students scheduled to return to school buildings will no longer begin on September 21.
Dedham Superintendent Mike Welch said, “With such a significant increase in spread in the community, we need to be cautious and prioritize the safety of our students and staff.”
Dedham was shifted into the Red Zone in the latest DPH map, indicating the daily average of reported cases per 100,000 people is over eight.