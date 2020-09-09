Aqib Talib Retires Despite 'Big Homie' Bill Belichick Offering Role With PatriotsAqib Talib announced his retirement from football on Wednesday, and he explained why Belichick's offer to return to New England this year led to him deciding to hang up his helmet for good.

NBA Pushes Back NBA Draft, Start Of 2020-21 SeasonThe start of the 2020-21 NBA season and other important dates are now being pushed back.

Bruins Expect Tuukka Rask To Return To Boston Next SeasonWhile the actual existence and specifics of the next NHL season are very much unknown, the Boston Bruins are indeed planning on having their longtime goaltender back in the crease, whenever and wherever that may be.

2020 Patriots Questions: Who Will Be Team's MVP?The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston Sports team will be answering a handful of questions regarding the Patriots as we count down to kickoff Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

Celtics Looking To Eliminate Raptors Wednesday Night, Advance To Eastern Conference FinalsThe Celtics are on the brink of making the Eastern Conference finals for the third time in four years.