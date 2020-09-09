BOSTON (CBS) — The season didn’t end the way he would have liked, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was named the 2020 Jack Adams Award winner on Wednesday night.
The award is given annually to the top coach in the NHL, as voted on by the National Hockey League Broadcasters Association. Cassidy beat out Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella and Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault for the honor.
This is the first time that Cassidy has won the Jack Adams Award after being named a finalist twice. He finished second in the voting in 2018.
Cassidy helped lead the Bruins to the Presidents’ Trophy, given to the team with the most points at the end of the regular season. The Bruins finished the regular season with a 44-14-12 record for 100 points in 70 games, the third-straight 100-point season for the club. In addition to leading the league in points, the Bruins also ranked first in the NHL in wins (44), regulation wins (38) and goals allowed per game (2.39).
Unfortunately for the Bruins, they came up short in the playoffs and were eliminated in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Cassidy is the fourth Boston Bruins head coach to win the award, joining Don Cheery (1976), Pat Burns (1998) and Claude Julien (2009).